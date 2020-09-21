Motoring Oilfield Norway “electric car paradise” was accidentally created and now generous benefits have to be cut

Oslo

Norway is an electric car driver ‘s paradise, which was created as a by – product when the actual product, the Norwegian electric car, finally collapsed at the Uusikaupunki car factory in 2011.

Oil country Norway had always dreamed of its own car production and finally, after failed attempts, the Think electric car seemed to make a dream come true in the early 1990s.

With the encouragement of the state and the royal house, one of the more attractive perks was created for the favorite spending game. There was no need to pay car tax, no value added tax, no tolls, no registration fee, no annual fee, no ferry fees, no parking fees for the electric car. Charging was free, public transport lanes were opened for electric cars.

However, Think’s story was tragicomic: it drifted from bankruptcy to another, your dispute with Ford, rejected Tesla’s courtship and eventually shortened to Valmet Automotive’s lap.

Norwegians quickly token from a setback – if one species doesn’t make it, they have to switch to another. Car dealers realized that electric cars in the fjord were attractive. The tax-free Tesla was queued like promotional buckets in Finland, and now Norway has the most electric cars in the world compared to the car fleet.

In the first half of 2020, there were 260,692 fully electric cars in Norway, compared to 6,432 in Finland.

Hamarin living next door Harald Aasen joined the ranks of electric motorists last April when three-year-old Tesla entered the house.

“I drive to Oslo once a week for two days, and car acquisition was based on math,” says Aasen, a psychologist.

“By electric car, a round trip from Hamar to Oslo with parking and tolls costs 100 kroons (less than 10 euros), while by public transport the same trip would cost 750 kroons (about 70 euros). The cost of a petrol car would be almost SEK 700. ”

“I paid SEK 500,000 (about € 47,000) for my used car. One good diesel car should have cost SEK 700,000, ”says Aasen.

Aasen would have been content with even the smallest car in Oslo city traffic, but a 130-kilometer one-way trip required a longer charging interval for the car.

“In terms of driving characteristics, this is ideal.”

According to the Norwegian way of thinking, users finance transport routes, and money is collected at more than 300 tolls. The preference for electric cars has made a big notch in Norwegian state tax revenues, and benefits have been cut in recent years. Electric motorists pay parking fees in Oslo, but receive an 80 percent discount.

A working group set up by the Norwegian Ministry of Transport recommended in a report published this week that toll preferences should be completely removed from electric cars.

“It is very likely that tolls will go up. I have taken it into account in the calculations, “Aasen says.

Electric cars crammed into bus lanes have occasionally blocked public transport and caused outrage. The bus lane can therefore only be accessed if the driver has a passenger on board. Aasen has not yet been subjected to the so-called Tesla rage.

“Maybe that day will come too,” he says with a laugh.

Norwegian researcher at the Department of Transport Economics (TØI) Paal Brevik Wangsness defended his PhD in electric car policy from a national economic perspective in September. He estimates that the transition to electric cars will effectively contribute to the achievement of environmental goals, but will incur costs for society. Norway’s goal is for all new cars to be zero-emission by 2025.

The market share of electric cars is already large.

“Last year, all-electric cars accounted for 42 percent of new car sales, and even more so in big cities,” Brevik Wangsness says.

Electric cars now account for ten percent of the total car fleet. It lowers emissions. In 2018, the tested CO2 emissions of new cars in Norway averaged 70 grams per kilometer, compared to the EU average of more than 120 grams.

However, policies that favor electric cars will reduce tax revenues.

What about Think? Manufacturing ended, but the car did not disappear completely. Former technical director of Think Øystein Asphjell drives daily at his Think near Gardermoen to his office in Oslo.

“I am very satisfied with the car, even if forced to admit, it’s time requires a lot of care,” says Asphjell.

He estimates that Norwegian roads still have three hundred Think in traffic. However, Asphjell proudly recalls the company’s history, even though some things could have been done differently.

After a promising start, Think filed for its first bankruptcy in 1998, but all turned out well when Ford bought a Norwegian company in 1999. However, the collaboration did not live up to expectations and the difference came in 2003. As a Ford partner, Norwegians gained confidence and “magical appeal”.

“Here at our factory in Aurskog, investors, inventors and pop men from all over the world ramped up. One of them was a fairly unknown Tesla company Martin Eberhard. I hadn’t heard of the man, but I picked him up from Gardermoen Field, ”Asphjell says.

Eberhard was very eager to start working with Think.

“We thought the luxury electric car was a lousy idea, we invested in a small car. Tesla was also a beginner, it only had prototypes, we had real manufacturing. Yes, in retrospect, of course, you can wonder if we were right, ”Asphjell laughs.

There was no co-operation with the Finns.

“The money was back at the end of 2009 and the company needed investors. Valmet Automotive joined because it had just lost its Porsche Boxter contract. The precondition was that the production would move to Uusikaupunki. ”

“The problem was that Think was still raw, Valmet was not used to constant change. Production was not profitable, the story ended there. ”

Correction 20.9. at 7.14pm: Think was taken over by Ford in 1999, not 2000.