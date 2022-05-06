Motoring New instruction for motorists: If an alarm vehicle comes in from behind, press the hazard warning flasher – serious Turma behind the change

It is up to the driver to know where the hazard warning button is on the dashboard and to monitor the traffic coming from behind the rearview mirrors.

Blue the flashing lights and the buzzing sound of the siren dazzle in traffic. Failure of the driver to react will result in unnecessary hassle, an accident and, at worst, an accident.

The Police, Rescue Services and Traffic Safety have updated the operating instructions on how to react properly to an emergency vehicle in road traffic. Pontimena have been real life situations.

“Two vehicles were driving in a row on the highway, and an ambulance and a fire truck approaching from behind approached from behind. The first driver to drive detected an alarm and braked abruptly. The result was a rear-end and a serious injury to two people, ”said the firefighter Timo Nyholm He says from the North Savo Rescue Department.

This type of crash happened last summer in Suonenjoki. There have been several similar accidents and near misses all over the country in recent years.

What? When you see the blue alarm lights On the highway maintain a steady driving speed. Connect car hazard warning lights on. Hazard warning flasher indicates that you have detected an alarm run. Area nervous, suddenly brake or make unexpected steering movements. You can speed up overtaking by avoiding, for example, a stop if it can be done without endangering others. In town keep quiet, use the turn signal or hazard warning lights and drive as far to the right of the street as possible. When alarm drive has passed you, turn off the turn signal or hazard warning lights. Source: Police, Pirkanmaa Rescue Department

Authorities The detailed guidelines issued by the Commission emphasize two points: anticipation and the use of hazard warning lights.

The driver must first know where the hazard warning button on his car is located. Nyholm cites studies that find the matter unclear to too many motorists.

In most cases, the triangular and red hazard light switch is located in a prominent position in the center of the dashboard. The location of the namika must be known in advance so that there is no need to search for the switch in the event of an emergency.

“Many people do not know that the use of a hazard warning light has been allowed in a moving car since June 2020, when the new Road Traffic Act came into force.”

Until now, motorists have mostly reacted to an emergency vehicle approaching from behind by pressing the turn signal to the right. It is a sign that an ambulance is being spotted and given space.

“If the car is on a hill, for example, and you can’t see behind it, someone coming from a side road in front of a car flashing to the right may misinterpret the meaning of the turn signal and start turning to the main road yourself. The message of the hazard warning lights is clearer in the situation, ”Nyholm points out.

Other traffic anticipation means regular monitoring of vehicles approaching not only the front but also the rear of your car through the rear-view mirrors.

For alarm vehicles, this is especially important because the sound of sirens is only heard very close to the car being overtaken from behind.

Hazard warning lights are the best way to warn and draw attention on an open road. In agglomerations and in the center of Tampere, for example, the old way may still be the old familiar:

“Use flashing, shut up and drive as far to the right side of the street as possible,” advises the rescue officer Kari Alanko Pirkanmaa Rescue Department.

In addition, it should be borne in mind that more than one emergency vehicle may come in from behind.

Emergency flashes can and may of course be used in the city as well, but it is possible that in a dense environment their message will be misinterpreted.

According to Alango, the attitude of motorists towards emergency vehicles has clearly developed in Tampere, for example, after the issue has been drummed in public. Most ooze situations are usually caused by the fact that the street space is too narrow to avoid a fair one.

“The safety of an emergency drive is always the responsibility of the driver of the emergency vehicle,” Alanko emphasizes.

“Our driving instructors are taking the new guidelines into account in the training of rescuers and paramedics coming to work for the summer. Surely surprise can come on both sides at first if and when emergency turn signals are used in emergency situations. ”