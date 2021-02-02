Motoring Many make their laziness a mistake that makes the windshield fog up in the winter – expert gives 25 tips for driving and maintaining a car in the winter

Driving instructor Ari Parkkonen explains how to prepare for varied winter weather and how to drive in difficult conditions.

2.2. 11:19

Finland was blessed all the way to the south coast from the beginning of the year in a fine winter, when the snow came properly and the frost intensified to objective January readings.

Since then it has condensed, the snow has melted, and now it seems to be time for frosts and snowfall again.

Such sawing weather is stressful for the car: first the places go snowy, then icy, then they melt and freeze again. In addition to holding the car, the conditions bring difficulty in driving.

How should you maintain and drive your car in such conditions?

HS gathered a comprehensive information package on how a motorist can cope in stressful winter conditions and avoid the worst pitfalls.

The expert is the CEO and driving instructor of Excelsior, a company focused on road safety Ari Parkkonen, with decades of experience in winter driving conditions and extreme situations.

1. What kind of problems does the weather between plus and frost bring to the car?

“When the weather surfs, the snow that has accumulated in different parts of the car and partially melted freezes. In addition, moisture can condense and cause the lock mechanisms and various seals to freeze. ”

2. Are there any specific places where ice is particularly harmful?

“At least in bike enclosures, it can cause a scary situation when frozen snow tries to prevent the wheels from turning, and when you turn, you hear a terrible rumble. Also, the fact that snow freezes inside the rim can be uncomfortable as it causes the tires to become unbalanced. At its worst, frozen snow can damage the brake disc or sensors. ”

3. What is the disadvantage of the ice accumulated inside the rims?

“It can feel like a nasty shake while driving. I have witnessed situations where the driver takes the car to a shop due to vibration, and, ultimately, it is sufficient that the car used in an automatic car wash, so that the snow can be strapping the inside out. “

4. So you should wipe off snow and slush immediately after driving?

“Just like this. When that snow is still slush, it’s easy to clean up. If there are severe frosts and the sludge freezes firmly, there is a high risk of damaging the car if it is removed. ”

“ “You should first warm the car’s glasses a little to soften the ice.”

5. Sometimes you can’t clean the car right away. So what if you haven’t bothered to clean up the car and now it’s on the ice?

“In a situation like this, it’s better to take the car to a warm hall to melt than to start hitting ice off the car’s surfaces. If you scratch ice from the metal surface of the car, you can definitely scratch it. On the other hand, if the ice is in a place where it does not interfere with anything, then it is only an aesthetic disadvantage and it is not necessary to remove the ice. ”

It is easier to scrape off the ice when the windshield heats up for a while first.­

6. So the windshield is the only place where you should use an ice scraper?

“Today, lead is no longer used in car glasses for environmental reasons. Because of this, the glasses are scratched really easily. Of course, the most important thing is to get good visibility, but instead of scratching the glasses on the ice with force, you should first heat the glasses a little to soften the ice. ”

“If for some reason you have to scratch a window on solid ice, you should at least make sure that the ice scraper is free of any contaminants.”

7. Sometimes when you clean the windshield from the snow, snow gets in the gap between the windshield and the hood. It has to be dug out, so could it be left there?

“It’s worth digging out of there. Namely, there are air intakes next to it, so that even frosty snow can cause the windows to mist up when moisture gets inside. And when that snow melts and then freezes, there may be ice cubes in between, which may fly into the windshield of cars in the fireplace when you turn on the windshield wipers, for example, while driving. ”

8. Yes, windshield wipers: they often freeze on the windshield. How to deal with them properly?

“It’s good to give them heat too before they start to come off so they don’t accidentally break them down. Wipers can also freeze while driving. Then you have to stop and gently knock the ice off. ”

You should brush the snow away from the windshield.­

9. Is all the snow always really forced to brush off the car? Namely, it is time consuming to do it if you have to do it every morning or at worst many times a day when new snow is coming all the time.

“There are not two words that a car should not always be cleaned of snow. Even frosty snow dusts from the roof to your own rear window or to the glass behind you and freezes in it. ”

“If there is a lot of snow on the roof and the roof gets warm, braking can cause a heavy snow load to fall on the windshield that the wipers can’t move. At worst, that glass then no longer has a peephole to look forward to. ”

10. SUVs are in vogue and are sometimes so high that you can’t reach the roof …

“You can even try to climb on the tire.”

11. In melted weather, the car suddenly crashes. However, if there is frost and you want the car to be clean, is it worth washing your car even in 20 degree frost?

“If the car is allowed to dry in a warm garage after washing, then there is no obstacle. If the car has to be left out after washing, there is a high chance that the locks and seals will freeze. Even if they dry out, moisture can still enter the lock mechanisms, for example, next to the window, and it can freeze. ”

“ “Frost is poison to the battery.”

12. Can I try to prevent freezing?

“Oh, but it’s often done in the wrong order: after washing, gun oil is put in the lock case and a silicone swab in the seals, even though it should be done before washing. If you do it after washing, the surfaces are already wet and things will not work properly. ”

13. If there is severe frost and the car is dirty, will the dirt freeze on the surface of the car in an irreversible and harmful way?

“It’s not a problem in that sense, it’s not the dirt sticking to it. But if the car is used properly in an automatic car wash, it may well be that the washing result is not entirely desirable. ”

14. What else should you keep in mind in winter weather?

“Frost is poison to the battery. If the journeys are short and the driver uses a lot of power-consuming equipment, such as windshield heating or a fuel-powered auxiliary heater, the battery may suddenly run out. ”

15. Can the battery discharge properly in the cold, even if it is not running at all?

“As the battery cools, its charge decreases. But if you don’t use any power devices and everything is fine, then the battery won’t disassemble itself. ”

“Admittedly, modern cars have a lot of different phone apps that you can use to view different things from your car. If you look at them, it ‘wakes up’ the car for a while, and every time the car wakes up, power is consumed, which in turn eats up the battery. ”

The electric car starts moving even in the cold without being stitched, but it consumes more power. Charging plugs must not be allowed to freeze.­

16. The internal combustion engine should not be started cold in severe frosts. What about an electric car? The owners of such often praise how hard the frost does not hurt anything?

“It’s just like that. The electric motor is not from frost to mox, because there are no liquids or solidifying mechanical gearboxes, for example. It leaves like under a palm tree – provided there is power in the battery.

“The pitfall of electric cars in severe frost is that the operating distance is shortened because electricity is needed to heat the car and heat the batteries.”

“ “When the brake lights are on in the distance, it’s a good idea to slow down a bit right away.”

17. Now that the Car Maintenance Issues have been dealt with, let’s move on to driving. How should you drive on slippery roads, Ari Parkkonen?

“Whether there was ice or slush or snow on the road, the most effective way to increase safety is to reduce speed and extend distances to others. In addition, you have to react to everything before. When the brake lights come on in a row far away, it’s a good idea to slow down a bit right away. ”

Decelerating is the most important precaution in all winter driving.­

18. Why is the use of cruise control not recommended on slippery slides?

“When you regulate the gas yourself, you can react much better to the grip of the car. Cruise control usually has a system in which they turn themselves off when the hold starts. But every system always does this too late: when the grip is already gone. ”

19. Snow and debris often accumulate between road lanes. Is it worth posing over it if you skip?

“A good rule of thumb is that if you even wonder if it’s worth trying that rampart, then leave it at that. If you are even after the truck and would like to pass, then kindly lower the speed and drive farther from the truck, and do not leave it over the rampart.

“Loskakeli is one of the most dangerous rides to drive anyway, because modern cars often have wide tires, and if they are in a bit of a bad condition, the car is prone to slippage. At that point, the driver becomes a passenger. ”

“ “The quieter the tire turns, the better the friction is maintained.”

22. But if I still go over snow or debris, how should I drive?

“If it makes the decision to go past, then you need to keep a steady pull without the cruise control on. No hard braking or accelerations. All movements should be like slow motion film, all movements very softly. ”

23. However, if you go biting and the car starts to skate, then what should you do?

“It would be very important to keep your gaze as far away as possible and in the desired direction. A person who usually directs where he looks. It also calms the movement of the hands, the car and the mind when you see that there is a solution on the horizon and no thoughts get stuck in that problem. This really has a significant impact. ”

“Sudden movements are bad because the quieter the tire turns, the better the friction is maintained. That’s the way it is when walking: if you walk on an icy road in leather shoes, then yes you try to do it in calm movements. ”

24. What about the Bet? All-wheel drive is best for slipping, but which is second: front or rear?

“Especially for an inexperienced driver, front-wheel drive may be better because front-wheel drive does not cause oversteer in the same way as rear-wheel drive. In addition, a front-wheel drive car, which usually has an engine at the front, has more traction because there is weight on the drive wheels. ”

25. Does anything else come to mind?

“As such, I could say, dear reader, Learn how to use those car lights and find out which lights are lit in any position of the light selector.”