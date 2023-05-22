Motoring | Information from HS: The coalition demands the cancellation of the Esplanadi traffic experiment

According to HS’s information, the coalition plans to propose the suspension of the Esplanadi experiment at the city council’s meeting on Monday.

The experiment, which started in the spring, will expand the walking, sitting and cycling areas of the core center on the Esplanade. Correspondingly, motorists have to give up the second lane on both Esplanades.

Now the coalition wants to stop the experiment before the new arrangements for the Esplanade have even been completed.

The plans already aroused criticism from entrepreneurs in the area. After the first traffic arrangements started, many also population and others who drive in the center have expressed their dissatisfaction with the reduced driving space.

The coalition brings to the city council a point where the city council would propose the narrowing of the Esplanade to be demolished in the parts that restrict traffic.

The city government considers that the solutions regarding traffic in the core center have been unsuccessful in terms of traffic flow, the presentation states.

Esplanade the experiment is part of a program that aims to expand the walking network in the inner city. It is a temporary experiment that will last at least until next year.

The experiment was never resolved until the city council, but it was decided at a meeting of the city environmental committee.

In the board, the major parties, the Greens and Sdp, supported the experiment. The Coalition and the Basic Finns opposed the project.

Since the power relations between the parties in the city government are the same as in the urban environment committee, the passage of the coalition’s proposal would be a surprise.

