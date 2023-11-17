Motoring | “I fill the can” – The sum of many things makes fuel relatively cheap now

The stagnant situation of the global economy and seasonal fluctuations keep the price of fuel below two euros.

On Friday The cheapest fuel in Helsinki can be found at the Tattarisuo cold station near Malmi airport – at least if the information reported on the tankille.fi website is to be believed.

In the column of St1, the price of 95E is 1.854 euros and the price of diesel is 1.969 euros.

A pensioner filling up Diesel-Mersua Ilpo Ahola has hit apaji by chance. He says that he adjusts his refueling rates according to what diesel costs.

“If there is forced refueling and the price is expensive, I only put a little. Then when we can get it cheap, we fill the jar.”

Today, apparently, we will fill the jar. Or Ahola will wait until the beginning of next week.

“Tuesday is usually always the cheapest. Didn’t you know that?”

At St1’s cold station in Helsinki’s Tattarisuo, all pole prices fell below two euros on Friday.

Is it whether fuel is expensive or cheap is a very relative question. Gasoline is still expensive in Finland compared to almost all European countries, with the exception of Denmark and the Netherlands.

However, it can be said that fuel will cost somewhat less in November 2023 than earlier in the fall and considerably less than when Russia started its attack on Ukraine.

Concerns about the constant price increase of wartime conditions have not materialized.

In the summer of 2022, the average price of both gasoline and diesel in Finland increased by more than 2.5 euros, which began to raise political pressure to intervene.

Ahola, a pensioner, says that at current prices, small price fluctuations do not affect his driving numbers. A tank lasts a week.

The second one was over a year ago.

“That’s when it started to sparkle a little. I left out unnecessary drives.”

Petteri Orpon The (kok) government agreed in the Säätytalo negotiations in the summer that the government’s actions will not at least cause the price of fuel to rise.

The government has two ways to do that. First of all, the right-wing government increases the renewable fuel distribution obligation more slowly and less than originally planned, which makes it difficult to implement transport emission reductions.

In addition, the government lowers the fuel tax.

At the Tattarisuo tank, it’s not enough to thank the government yet. The current price of gasoline cannot be explained by the government’s actions, as the distribution obligation would not have increased until the beginning of the year. Only at the end of the year does the fuel tax also decrease.

The pump price has moved in the government’s desired direction even before the impact of the decisions.

Explanation can be found on the world market. The price of crude oil has fallen significantly since 2022.

OP’s chief economist Reijo Heiskanen believes that the decline is primarily due to the stabilization of the global economy.

“It starts from a relatively weak industrial cycle globally. It affects demand.”

That weak economy, on the other hand, is caused by, among other things, inflation and the subsequent interest rate hikes. Investments and acquisitions are postponed.

According to Heiskanen, the oil-producing countries have cut production, but the demand for oil has fallen more.

Inventory cycles can also affect demand. After the demand boom during the Corona period, there may have been some goods left in warehouses, and when unloading warehouses, industry uses less energy.

Maria Bhandari doesn’t go to the tank without checking where the cheapest price in town is.

On Friday Motorists who need fuel for everyday driving stop at the Tattarisuo tank: for getting around the city and for work trips.

Maria Bhandari refueling his diesel Volvo in a hurry. He says that he came here specifically for the cheapest fuel in town.

“Tankille.fi. I’ll watch from there. Always,” he says.

Fuel is used for the man’s work trips and his own trips to the store and to his parents. Although Bhandari is raising prices, he is not against taxing fuel.

“Yes, driving and emissions need to be taxed and gradually switched to electricity or other solutions that produce less emissions,” he says.

There is no time to dwell on more things, because you have to go. The clutch goes up.

OP’s according to Chief Economist Heiskanen, the price of crude oil is now the most important but by no means the only factor affecting the pump price.

There is also a seasonal change, which can also be heard from the words of Tattarisuo’s refuelers. This is no typical holiday season. That can also lower the price of fuel.

During the holiday season, Finns’ driving distances become longer, and the demand and price of fuel can rise accordingly.

Neil Gremont’s company transports food, so the price of fuel directly affects the company’s bottom line.

In addition, the price is affected by, for example, the situation of the refineries and the production capacity.

Heiskanen noted that earlier this year the price of fuel was higher than usual in relation to the price of crude oil.

“Now it has reached a normal range.”

Third A red van arrives at the Tattarisuo tank. By Neil Gremont has its own food transport company.

For him, fuel price fluctuations appear below the line in the company’s balance sheet.

Gremont laughs when he is asked about his company’s “pain limit” in the price of fuel.

“One euro and fifty. But it doesn’t seem to be coming back.”