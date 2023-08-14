Motoring | HS found out: In these places in Helsinki, speeding is the most common

In Oulunkylä There is a traffic camera pole near Patomäenpuisto, which collected 308 speeding tickets in May–June, the most in Helsinki. The camera pole is placed near the crosswalk crossing Käskynhaltijantie.

On a drizzly weekday morning, the stream of cars leisurely slips past the camera pole. There is a speed limit of 40 kilometers per hour. There is a speed display board for traffic in the opposite direction.

Based on half an hour’s observation, it seems that in morning traffic somewhat less than half drive faster than the limit allows. Overspeeds are mild. Even the highest speed limit observed during the observation was less than 50 kilometers per hour.

The road is wide and straight at the point.

Sanja Kulomaa says she is satisfied that a camera pole was installed on Käskynhaltijantie to curb the speed of traffic.

Near the camera pole is the busy roundabout at the intersection of Käskynhaltijantie and Siltavoudintie. A person who lives in the area and passes through the area every day Sanja Kulomaa praises the fact that a traffic camera was installed some time ago.

“People sometimes drive quite fast, but I haven’t noticed any terrible overspeeding.”

Kulomaa says that because of the traffic, you have to be careful when moving around the area, especially when moving with your 5-year-old daughter.

Cars driving past the Käkynhaltijantie camera post are coming from the direction of Kehä I. Kulomaa thinks that there is a danger that drivers coming from Keha will lose speed.

Drivers probably don’t slow down fast enough after the ring road, also thinks the head of the traffic control function, the chief inspector Dennis Pasterstein from the Helsinki police.

That can explain the lively flashing of the Käskynhaltijantie post: drivers are used to a faster speed on Ring I.

In the comparison between the poles, however, it must be taken into account that during the comparison period the camera of one pole may be on for a month and the camera of another pole for a week, notes Pasterstein.

In addition, the amount of traffic at different points varies.

Speeding charges can only be processed as much as the Traffic Safety Center’s workforce has time.

Last year and this year, traffic control cameras have flashed clearly less often on the streets of Helsinki between May and June than in 2021. While there were 6,596 traffic violation fees and daily fines due to the images taken by the cameras that year in May and June, there were only 3,114 in 2022 and only 2,704 this year, it appears Statistics compiled by the Helsinki Police for HS.

In May–June, only 48 of the speeding charges from Helsinki’s camera surveillance were fines, which means that high speeding does not seem to be very common. “The highest speed limit was 34 kilometers per hour,” says Pasterstein.

In 2020, 1,963 speeding fines were imposed based on automatic traffic control cameras in Helsinki. That year, traffic fines changed to traffic violation fees.

Minor speeding becomes a traffic violation fee, and when the speeding is more than 20 kilometers per hour, a fine is imposed.

“The starting point is that the traffic safety camera flashes when the speed limit is 7 kilometers per hour or more,” says Pasterstein.

According to Pasterstein, the reason behind the decrease in the number of speeding fines imposed under automatic camera monitoring is the change of the traffic fine to a traffic violation fee in 2020 and the difficulties of implementing the new fee processing system. Processing traffic error fees requires much more work than processing breakdown fees.

On Käskynhaltijantie, the police monitor the speed of motorists with the help of a new type of speed control post.

Helsinki the police also use car-mounted cameras for camera surveillance. There are three camera cars.

On the basis of speeding photos taken by moving cameras, 1,615 cases of traffic violation fees and fines were accumulated in Helsinki in May–June.

Pasterstein says that while with a fixed camera pole a few percent drive over the speed limit, with a moving camera the percentage is many times higher, up to 30.

Standard locations have also been selected for moving cameras, where they meet speeding drivers in ambush. The moving camera filmed the most speeding incidents in Itäkatu Hansasillata, 182.

Speeding driving is actually much more common than one might conclude based on the results of camera surveillance.

Data from the traffic control company Fintraffic show that almost half of the drivers drive a little over the speed limit all the time. However, the majority of overspeeding is less than 10 kilometers per hour overspeeding.

“It is a fact that accidents increase when the average speed of road traffic increases,” notes Liikenneturva’s CEO Pasi Anteroinen

There has been a lot of research around the world as to why people drive too fast.

According to Anteroinen, the individual often does not understand the significance of his speeding.

“In his world, a little speeding is almost always safe. When he has been speeding, there has usually been no accident. Experience can lead to the habit of speeding, i.e. speeding becomes an automatic action.”

In a modern car, the driver is as if in a bubble, isolated from other traffic.

“Car manufacturers have wanted to make being in the car as comfortable as possible. It’s comfortable, warm, the speed doesn’t feel like in old-timey cars. That’s why the driver probably doesn’t think about how his speeding affects others,” Anteroinen reflects.

A study conducted a couple of years ago found that those driving a more expensive car can drive harder than those driving a cheaper car.

Also environment affects.

“The city’s wide roads invite you to drive harder. The traffic environment should be developed so that visual aspects make the driver drive more slowly. It should seem to the driver that the road is narrowing.”

“Stress, fatigue and haste also predispose to overspeeding,” states Anteroinen. Character traits also have an effect.

“Extremely high speeds are conscious risk-taking. They also show people’s character traits. If you are prone to risk-taking, it is likely that you will also take it in traffic.”

Traffic safety a recent study conducted by Kantar reveals that people are kinder to themselves than to others when they evaluate the reason for speeding.

For example, eight percent said that their own speeding was most influenced by the fact that they felt the risk of getting caught was low. However, 28 percent answered that the reason that most influences others’ speeding is the low risk of being caught.