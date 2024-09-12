Motoring | Helsinki suggests: Get rid of cars in front of the railway station

Motoring|Helsinki wants Kaivokatu to be completely car-free in front of the railway station. The car-free space would be freed up for pedestrians and trams.

Already already divided politicians will get a proposal in front of them next week, in which car lanes have been removed from Kaivokatu in front of the main railway station.

In the earlier stages of the planning, one option has been tossed around as a no-pass between Keskuskatu and Postikatu, but there could be lanes in one direction. Currently, there are two lanes in both directions.

An alternative is proposed to the urban environment committee meeting on Tuesday, where the road connection would remain from Kaisaniemi to the parking garage of the WTC building, but otherwise cars would disappear completely between the railway station and Citycenter.

Plenty of new space for pedestrians, public transport, but also plantings and new terraces has been outlined for Kaivokatu.

The street space would be mainly shared between pedestrians and tram traffic, but space would also be freed up for cafes and green spaces.

Kaivokatu turning it into a car-free public transport street is part of the core city’s new traffic system plan, which covers the entire area south of Töölönlahti.

If the Kaivokatu drive-through ban is implemented, the current two driving lanes in each direction will remain on the Esplanade. Based on the impact assessment, Esplanadi car traffic would increase by nine percent if Kaivokatu could no longer be used for drive-through.

The news is updated.