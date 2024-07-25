Motoring | Four fines of 30,000 euros in Eastern New Zealand – motoring emissions are tackled with huge fines

Motoring|According to the police, it is difficult to estimate how many emissions-manipulated vehicles there are still in traffic.

Vehicles tune-up has become expensive for transport companies this summer.

The amendment to the Vehicle Act that entered into force at the beginning of June has intervened in the modification of vehicle emission systems by means of huge fines. Nowadays, a traffic error fee of up to 30,000 euros can be imposed for emissions manipulation.

In June, four fines of 30,000 euros were imposed in Eastern Uusimaa alone, says a senior constable Ilpo Virtanen.

“There are 11 police departments in this country. These have certainly been seen elsewhere.”

With emission manipulation the aim is usually to get more power in the vehicle or to reduce consumption. According to Virtanen, repairing emission systems is also expensive, so it is cheaper to bypass the systems by manipulation.

Transport companies can save significant sums with manipulation, but at the same time driving can generate many times the amount of emissions.

Companies can be fined 10,000–30,000 euros for manipulation. For private drivers, the amount is 300–1,000 euros.

According to Virtanen, it is difficult to estimate how many emissions-manipulated vehicles there are still in traffic.

“One repairman stated that when these [manipulaatio]the systems came to the attention of the transport side, they were installed by contract. When the police started to ride and the group started to get caught, manipulations were started to be dismantled.”

Vigilant according to Virtanen, entrepreneurs remove manipulations from vehicles on their own initiative. According to Virtanen, an entrepreneur brought all his vehicles in for maintenance, and the manipulations were removed. There were dozens of vehicles.

However, according to Virtanen, not all operators in the transport industry have reacted to the large fines for emissions manipulation.

“You can get anything from abroad with a lot of money. It is human nature that there is always someone who wants to go around the rules for one reason or another.”