Motoring | For the first time, fully electric cars edged ahead of diesel cars in sales volumes in Europe

Renew in June, more fully electric cars were bought in Europe than diesel cars for the first time, tells European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA). More than 158,000 fully electric cars and just under 140,000 diesel cars were sold in June.

In June, the market share of fully electric cars rose to slightly more than 15 percent from just over 10 percent a year ago.

In January–June, more than 703,000 fully electric cars and almost 1.4 million hybrid cars were sold. More than two million gasoline-powered cars were sold.

Gasoline-powered cars are still taking the largest market share of new car sales. They account for a good third of all new cars. Hybrid cars come second with a market share of about 25 percent.