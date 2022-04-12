Motoring “Every time we cry to go to the tank” – Some people think about changing jobs or even quitting because of the price of petrol

HS asked readers what impact the rise in fuel prices has had on private cars and the daily lives of consumers. High fuel prices have led readers to consider changing jobs, for example.

Only 17.6 kilometers in one direction makes 176 kilometers driven during a five-day work week.

It is a resident of Riihimäki Miikka Korhonen commute length. The trip doesn’t sound long and it isn’t, but Korhonen says that the high price of fuel and other expenses caused by driving have made him think about changing jobs.

There is a convenient train between Riihimäki and Hyvinkää, but the train is difficult for Korhonen.

“I do irregular working hours. In addition, there is a distance from Hyvinkää station to the workplace. I have to drive my own car to keep the working day reasonable. ”

Korhonen is one of the readers who answered Helsingin Sanomat ‘s survey on the price of petrol. More than 600 responses were received in two days.

Many readers said they have given up time related to hobbies, and some have considered changing jobs or studies. In some two-car families, the second car has already been abandoned.

Some say they have already stopped working or will stop working in the future altogether, as long commutes and car maintenance costs simply cost too much.

Driving is as minimal as it can be in addition to school and work. Still, every time she cries to go to the tank. (Female, 19) The food has shifted to pasta and porridge, and nothing extra can be shaved or done with the family because more money goes to commuting to work when we don’t live in the area of ​​the public transportation network. (Female, 39)

Korhonen once prepared for the price of a liter of fuel to be € 1.70.

However, fuel prices began to rise threateningly as early as last year. Among other things, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raised the price of oil, and this has also been reflected in gas pumps.

The price of diesel in particular has risen exceptionally much during the first half of the year.

According to Statistics Finland, the average price of diesel in Finland was EUR 1.78 in January and EUR 2.33 in March. The price of a liter of 95E petrol rose from EUR 1.88 in January to EUR 2.23 in March and the price of a liter of 98 octane from EUR 1.97 in January to EUR 2.32 in March.

Travel expenses between home and work, transporting cohabiting children to hobbies, the monthly installment of a car loan and other compulsory expenses make Korhonen an item of expenditure that is starting to be too high for a “trade dune”.

He has also considered purchasing an electric car. So far it cannot be afforded.

When a work shift is called and a patch shift of less than a working day is offered, Korhonen has to calculate whether it is worth accepting the shift.

Even the children’s expenses cannot be compromised.

“They can’t be put alone to walk longer distances for hobbies or to friends on the other side of town.”

At current petrol prices, Miikka Korhonen has to calculate whether it is worth taking a shift or not.

Apartment and travel expenses between the workplace have been the most popular deduction made by wage earners for the tax return.

The government has woken up to the plight of motorists and on Thursday proposed a temporary increase in the commute reduction from July until the end of the year. Increasing the reduction is one of the ways the government is trying to respond to rising energy prices.

The maximum amount of the deduction for this year’s taxation will be raised to EUR 8,400 on a temporary basis. Now it is 7,000 euros.

In addition, the reduction per kilometer is being increased for the current year to 30 cents per kilometer when driving with one’s own car. Now it’s 25 cents a mile.

The distribution obligation for biofuels will also be reduced by 7.5 percentage points this year and next. This means that fuel distributors can replace 7.5 percentage points of bio-share with fossil fuels. This year, the distribution obligation will therefore be reduced from 19.5 per cent to 12 per cent.

The government estimates that when the law comes into force, the law will reduce the price of diesel pumps by about 12 cents this year, possibly even more. However, according to several experts, it is difficult to estimate how much the change in the law would affect pump prices.

In Urjala resident Elina Kamppari transports his children to Valkeakoski four times a week for hobbies. The round trip is about a hundred miles.

Kamppari says that the prices are already starting to hurt for him, as the cost of one trip to Valkeakoski is about 20 euros.

“I sometimes calculated that petrol is too expensive when the price per liter is two euros. It is not possible to travel by bus, as there are simply no bus services. They have been pruned hard in recent years. ”

The combist has already reduced the number of weekly hobbies for children. If the price of fuel rises to three euros per liter, the passage to Valkeakoski must be stopped completely.

“I hope there is no need to make such a solution. Children should not have to pay for rising prices. There should be another solution. ”

Some respondents to the HS survey said the saddest thing is to stop visiting elderly loved ones.

Numerous respondents also said that higher fuel prices have not yet had an impact on their own motoring.

Wages will not rise even as expenses increase, and the reduction in commuting at these distances will not help much either. (Female, 48) Although I am in a really well-paid job, I only drive about 60-140 km every day. The current price of diesel has a big impact on your family’s spending of money. There will be no holiday trips in the summer. Completely incomprehensible. The cost of going to work is too high. The electric car or the public cannot handle the mandatory daily working hours. (Male, 46)

Kampparilla had previously used a hybrid car. As the life situation changed, the cost of a hybrid car turned out to be too high for one person.

Like Korhonen, Kampparik has calculated how much it would cost to buy an electric car.

“There is a lot of talk about the green transition. It is not possible to buy an electric car with my own income and at these prices. ”

It is five kilometers from Kamppar’s home to the nearest shop to the church village, as well as to the children’s school ride stop. He combines business trips with school transfers.

If Kamppari lived in the city, he would use public transport. On land, a car is almost always necessary, and you have to be prepared for certain expenses.

“I don’t think anyone in the country drives a car for fun.”