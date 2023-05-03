Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Motoring | Eräbussi Sipoonkorpeen starts operating again

May 3, 2023
Motoring | Eräbussi Sipoonkorpeen starts operating again

The operation of the Eräbus is an attempt to prevent overcrowding in Sipoonkorvi’s parking areas.-

Bunch of people the serving Sipoonkorven bus will start operating on Saturday next week. The bus operates until the beginning of October. The city of Vantaa informs about the matter.

The bus runs from Tikkurila in Vantaa via Koivukylä station and Kuusijärvi to Sipoo Nikkilää, from where it continues its journey to Sipoo via Old Church, Sipoonjoki Perinnesauna and Korvenporti to Helsinki Mellunmäki metro station.

There are fifteen stops along the way. A day ticket costs five euros, and children under the age of seven travel free of charge. The ticket is bought from the driver. Payment methods are cash and payment cards.

With a bus connection, Vantaa, Sipoo and Helsinki want to encourage visitors to the national park to prefer public transport and reduce congestion in Sipoonkorvi parking areas.

Kuusijärvi’s public transport connections will also improve when the new bus line 712 starts operating. The bus runs between Tikkurila and Kuusijärvi on weekends from mid-June to the end of October. You can travel on the bus with a Helsinki region transport ticket.

