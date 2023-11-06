Motoring | Driving under the center of Helsinki is going to be made easier

Helsinki there are high expectations for the three-kilometer service tunnel that runs under the city center.

The city plans to make significant changes to the traffic arrangements in the core city. The plans include, among other things, closing Kaivokatu to private cars.

In order for motorists to continue to get to the city center, which is already suffering from a lack of people, many politicians and civil servants have turned their eyes to the service tunnel in the city center and the old Kluuvintunnel that connects to it.

The hope is to be able to use the tunnels in question in the traffic and parking arrangements of the city center in the future.

HS familiarized himself with the situation of these underground tunnels.

Helsinki the city built a service tunnel with the idea that the majority of the city center’s distribution and service traffic would be diverted from the street underground. The service tunnel connection has therefore not been built for massive passenger car traffic.

Still, the newer tunnel section completed 13 years ago, as well as the old Kluuvintunnel, have a considerable number of passenger cars on a normal weekday after noon.

They are perhaps on their way to the underground parking facilities in the city center. Driving through the tunnel from end to end is prohibited.

The western mouth of the service tunnel opens onto Ruoholahdenkatu.

The entrance to the old Kluuvintunnel takes place from the cross street of Kaisaniemenkatu from Puutharkakatu. This part of the tunnel is one-way.

The idea is that in the future, motorists could be directed through the tunnels to the underground parking garages in the city center, which are currently underutilized.

In this way, perhaps the broader issue of traffic arrangements in the city center could be at least partially resolved.

Last In recent years, there has been concern about the city center becoming dull, and entrepreneurs in the area have expressed their concern about restricting car use in the core center. Some of them fear that they will lose customers because of it.

Especially if Kaivokatu is dedicated to public transport in the future, motorists coming from the east may need to get to the parking garages in the center more easily than at present.

Helsinki City Environment Board your line too in September that the use of the service tunnels in the center must be facilitated.

The matter is also of interest in the business world. In August, the construction company SRV, the pension insurance company Keva and Ilmarinen, the owner of several downtown properties, applied for a development reservation from the city for the extension of the service tunnel to Hakaniemi.

In their application, the companies also expressed their desire to study improving the accessibility of underground parking garages. The task is not simple.

The old Kluuvintunnel has a one-lane section, with two-way traffic controlled by traffic lights. The one-lane section runs under Yliopistonkatu and Vuorikatu.

Practical The most obvious of the problems is the Kluuvin Tunnel, excavated in the 1980s, to which the central service tunnel connects near the National Library.

The new tunnel makes a U-turn under Senate Square, and the two-lane section ends there. Cars cannot get out of the service tunnel at Senatintor, but the only way out is through the Kluuvintunnel.

Vanha Kluuvintunneli is a single lane between Fabianinkatu and Vuorikatu. There are traffic lights in the tunnel that let you know if there are oncoming traffic. There is no possibility of overtaking two cars in this bottleneck.

You drive to Kluuvintunnel from Kaisaniemkatu at the junction of Puutharkakatu, and from there you get off on the other side of Kaisaniemkatu at Fabianinkatu. Both the entrance and exit ramps are one-way.

Tunnel anyway, it is not suitable as such for a larger amount of traffic. The maintenance tunnel is managed by the city-owned company Helsingin Väylä.

The company’s CEO Mikko Syrjänen lists a long list of problems related to tunnel maintenance, safety, rescue operations and usability that must be solved if the number of cars seeking parking facilities is to be increased.

The service tunnel does not have the exit routes required for traffic tunnels in accordance with current regulations, should a fire break out in the tunnel or an accident occur there. Its ventilation or flue gas extraction system is not built for high traffic volumes.

The maintenance budget for the tunnel is limited, according to Syrjæs, and increasing driving in the tunnel would cause additional costs, which should be covered somehow.

“The basis for the distribution of maintenance costs is determined in the tunnel’s accession agreements. If we could get more subscribers, the property-specific maintenance costs would be divided among several payers,” he says.

The service tunnel has a few roundabouts to distribute traffic to different properties.

Expectations in relation to the new service tunnel were once large, but many of the properties in the center have been excluded from it. Among the twenty properties in the core, only Stockmann and Citycenter have connected to the service tunnel.

In addition, there are four other properties at both ends of the service tunnel, whose maintenance is handled by the loading docks built in the tunnel.

The service tunnel, which was completed in 2010 and was a few kilometers long, cost 90 million euros. The city imagined that it would get part of the construction costs back as connection fees, but the property owners have considered the connection fee proportional to the square footage too high.

Service and distribution traffic, for example, on Aleksanterinkatu has therefore continued despite the completion of the service tunnel.

Now Syrjänen sounds hopeful. He considers it promising that Ilmarinen and Keva, among the large property owners, are involved as applicants for the development reservation for the extension of the tunnel to the east.

In the tunnel company the biggest practical concern is related to who pays the investment costs, if the service tunnel is to serve the parking garages in the center better than at present.

The necessary changes can be quite expensive. Property manager of the tunnel company Pasi Kanerva emphasizes that the maintenance tunnel is not designed as a traffic tunnel in terms of safety technology or other characteristics.

“Of course, we have had plans pending to improve the accessibility of parking garages for some time. It will be interesting to see what the applicants for the development reservation are going to propose.”

The development reservation will be discussed in the city’s trust bodies in December. If the reservation is granted, SRV, Keva and Ilmarinen have two years to refine their own proposal.