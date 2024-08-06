Motoring | Chinese software is going to be banned in future cars in the US

Motoring|Software made in China has no relevance to the self-driving cars of the future, says the United States.

United States plans to ban Chinese software in cars that could move autonomously in the future.

So it’s about “about self-driving cars”, which the automotive industry is rapidly developing. This is reported by the news agency Reuters, among others.

Autonomy is divided into five degrees, of which the first level means, for example adaptive cruise control. In theory, the driver could even sleep during the drive on level five.

According to preliminary information, the president Joe Biden the administration bans Chinese software from automation level three and up. Level three means limited self-driving, where the car can handle the entire driving performance by itself under certain limited conditions.

of the United States The Ministry of Trade formulates the matter in such a way that the software must not have been developed “by foreign entities of concern”.

The underlying concern is that in the future motorists could be spied on or the entire vehicle could be remotely controlled.

In the process it would be prohibited to test cars manufactured by Chinese companies on US roads.

A decision is expected in the next few weeks.

China’s officials did not comment on the planned restrictions to Reuters. The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs previously claimed that the United States would “respect the market economy and fair competition”.

China’s auto business came into the line of fire in the EU already in July, when the union imposed punitive tariffs on electric cars coming from the country. The reason was said to be the artificial distortion of competition with state subsidies.

China itself claims that Western countries and their car companies simply cannot keep up with competition and technological development.

