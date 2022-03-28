Monday, March 28, 2022
Motoring Almost one in four respondents to MT’s survey say they are reducing car use due to the price of fuel

March 28, 2022
in World Europe
A quarter of respondents said they would reduce motoring if the price of fuel rises above two euros.

Nearly A quarter (23 per cent) of Finns who responded to the Rural Future (MT) survey say they will significantly reduce their driving if the price of fuel is more than two euros per liter. More than a thousand Finns answered MT’s survey in March.

The price of a liter of fuel has already exceeded the limit of two euros as a result of, among other things, the war in Ukraine. According to MT’s survey, the two-euro pain threshold is a significant watershed regardless of the defendant’s assets.

According to MT’s survey, at a price of € 2.5 per liter, driving would be reduced by about 18% of respondents, while after € 3, around 20% would be reduced.

About the respondents about 12 percent said no fuel price would force them to reduce motoring. About 20% of respondents would not be affected by the increase in fuel prices due to, for example, car-freeness.

In Helsinki, only 11 per cent would forcibly reduce driving if the price of fuel rises above two euros, compared to 25 per cent elsewhere in Finland. Admittedly, nearly 40 percent of respondents in the metropolitan area said they would not be affected by the rise in fuel prices.

