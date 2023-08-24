Motoring | Almost half of the young people get their driver’s license as a minor – a huge change is reflected in the everyday life of this family

Age exception permits to drive a car are applied for like the last day. The authorities are reeling in the face of a backlog of applications.

dear ones the horses are waiting far away, about 40 kilometers away. We go there four times a week.

In Vantaa Ella Pimiä, 16, has a problem: how to get to the stable? The solution is to get a driver’s license “in advance”, i.e. at the age of 17, which Pimi is currently driving with an age exemption permit.

“I have a moped license, but it’s nice not to have to drive that distance at a speed of 45 kilometers an hour.”

The driver’s license fits the family’s financial arrangements. Transporting from Vantaa to the horse stable in Siuntio would be a chore for the parents, and the free moped will be transferred to the younger sibling.

“Ella has now saved money for a car. Let’s see what works, because the dream would be Bemari or Mersu, even though repairing them is not terribly cheap”, thinks Ella Pimiä’s mother Jenita Söderholm.

“I haven’t thought of such a ton bomb, but something that would last,” Pimiä continues.

Darkness the number of young people like him is growing rapidly, as around one in three young people in his age group drives a card at the age of 17. Traditionally, the B card, which entitles you to a car, is acquired when you are of legal age.

You can get a permit if the authorities the conditions are met. One example of them is the long distance from home to school that makes everyday life difficult.

There are now so many applications for permits that the processing was congested. On Monday, the authorities had 4,400 applications in the queue, and the processing queue includes the slips that arrived at the turn of May-June.

“No one had a crystal ball to guess what effect the change in the law would have and how the numbers would start to grow. In several years, the backlog has been 4,000–5,000 applications and a processing time of three months,” says the head of the service complex Henna Antila From the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency.

Antila refers to 2018, when the criteria for exemptions were relaxed. Since then, the flood of applications has grown steadily. About 20,500 permits were issued last year.

“If the pace of applications remains the same in the second half of the year, then last year’s number will be exceeded.”

The journey may even speed up, because during the summer many young people found out about their place of study, and now they should think about transportation.

“The start of school is another peak of our congestion: you have to be able to move regularly, and many people change schools. We understand that there is a need.”

However, due to the backlog, those who submit their applications now have to wait for the blessing until October–November. In any case, up to 40 percent of the age group may get a driver’s license this year.

Ella Pimi received a positive permit decision in July. Home teaching with a teaching license and a manual car has progressed rapidly.

Jenita Söderholm says that cars are familiar in the family, so the teaching license was a natural choice. The first car will probably be some kind of internal combustion engine solution, and this way the hobby of riding also costs money in terms of fuel costs.

“However, I wouldn’t put six hundred euros a month into a car”, Pimiä reflects behind the wheel during a driving lesson on the border between Vantaa and Espoo.

In practice, the purchase and fuel costs of the car go as an income transfer within the family, as Pimi has an apprenticeship contract at her mother’s accounting office. He also works at the stable.

“We have also considered leasing a car for the family,” Söderholm reflects.

Piami practices driving in the small house areas on the western edge of Vantaa. Mother Söderholm gives instructions "from the place of a coward".

Motorists In the middle of this month, the advocacy organization Autoliitto criticized the permit processing backlog as “completely unreasonable and bad official activity”.

“Schools are starting now, but driver’s license applications are lying on officials’ desks. The matter needs to be changed quickly”, stated the CEO Pasi Nieminen in the union’s bulletin.

Congestion is made worse by the fact that many people put the paper in on frivolous grounds. There are rumors circulating in groups of friends that getting the card is easy.

“ About four percent of applications are rejected.

According to Antila of the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency, every application is carefully reviewed.

“A surprising number of applications are incomplete. We even have to ask for additional information, mandatory attachments or better certificates in half of the applications.”

Long-term statistics show that around four percent of applications are rejected.

Relatively the most permits are applied for in Ostrobothnia and South Ostrobothnia. In the capital region, good public connections reduce interest. This can also be seen in driving schools.

Roughly estimated, only 5–10 percent of the clients of the large Cap driving school in the metropolitan area apply for a driver’s license with an age exemption permit.

“Usually they are young people whose hobbies would otherwise be difficult to access. For example, young people from the Mäkelänrinne sports high school, who need a card to transport sleds,” says Cap’s regional manager Jenni Puska.

However, drivers who start driving school at the age of 16 are surprisingly motivated, Puska estimates.

“They are enthusiastic because they have a specific reason for applying for the card earlier.”

Most of them learn to drive with their father or mother instead of a driving school. The popularity of this teaching method can be explained by a psychological reason.

“It can be the last moments for parents to be alone with the young person before they grow up,” Puska reflects.

Last the government was preparing a change that would have made it possible to start driving lessons only with the consent of the guardian. The matter was left unfinished.

The new government has not yet outlined what to do with regard to young people. In the background is the EU’s road safety package, where the directive related to driver’s licenses is being turned.

It would make it possible for 16-year-olds to drive light cars. In practice, they are passenger cars slowed down by a technical limiter, which Finland tried introduced in the last decade. According to the EU-level plan, the speed limit for cars would be 45 kilometers per hour.

CEO of car importers Tero Kallio sees potential in cars, because young people in that age group drive mopeds and ATVs, whose safety equipment is weaker than passenger cars.

“It [kevytauto] would be the safest possible way to move for themselves and others in traffic such as pedestrians.”

Financially, a light car can be difficult for many families, because a “right car” must be bought for a young person. In addition, it is necessary to plan what kind of driving instruction they require.

The change could create heaps of new business for the car industry, service stations and driving schools – and make the age exception permit useless. Antila and Kallio estimate that Union-level decisions will only be sealed in a couple of years.

Jenita Söderholm writes down the performance of the driving lesson. He wanted his daughter to learn how to drive a traditional manual car, which is why the records show, among other things, a lesson on using the clutch.

Let’s get back to this moment and to Vantaa, where Pimiä’s driving lesson with mother ends. How do you think you drive?

“Okay, take it easy. It’s annoying if the start goes wrong and the car shuts down.”