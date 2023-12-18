Motoring | A ban on combustion engine cars is lurking in Helsinki – The statistics do not bode well

Helsinki has considered banning combustion engine cars in the future. Even now, the goal seems distant.

to Helsinki a delayed ban on cars equipped with a combustion engine would bring about a thorough upheaval in the car stock. Although electric cars are already being sold in considerable numbers, there are still a lot of combustion engine cars being sold as well.

A situation where combustion engine cars would no longer be driven in Helsinki is still far away without severe restrictions. At the end of September, according to Traficom, there were 225,980 passenger cars in use in Helsinki.

146,008 of them were gasoline-powered and 43,330 were diesel-powered. There were 20,925 plug-in hybrids, meaning they also had an internal combustion engine. There were only 13,092 fully electric cars, or less than six percent of all passenger cars.

Also in Vantaa and Espoo, the share of electric cars in the car fleet is still very small.

However, the transformation of the car fleet from combustion engine cars to electric cars is also underway in the Helsinki region.

According to Traficom's latest statistics, 14,330 passenger cars have been registered for the first time in Helsinki this year. Of these, electric cars accounted for a remarkably large proportion, 5,448 or 38 percent. 3,615 plug-in hybrids, 563 diesel cars and 4,594 petrol cars were first registered.

Most of the new cars still had a combustion engine.

Helsinki the city announced last week that slowly decreasing traffic emissions are one of the biggest stumbling blocks to the city's goal of being carbon neutral in 2030. After 2040, Helsinki plans to be carbon negative.

The city has investigated the effects of banning cars that produce greenhouse gas emissions at Aalto University.

The prohibition idea has opponents and supporters. Deputy city manager of the urban environment department Anni Sinnemäki (vihr) told HS that it's not worth thinking about whether to give up fossil energy, but how to give it up.

The actual ban on combustion engines in Helsinki is not yet being prepared, but Sinnemäki considers it necessary to abandon them if Helsinki plans to be zero-emissions in 2040.

Helsinki is just the right place to move forward with abandoning combustion engines, says Sinnemäki. Less than half of the households in Helsinki have a car.

Mayor Juhana Vartiainen (kok) again said that he considers it questionable whether combustion engine cars need to be banned. In his opinion, it is worth looking at several different ways to reduce emissions.

“My personal aspiration is that we are able to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality without restricting people's movement,” Vartiainen said.

“In no case can it be said that Helsinki is preparing such a ban.”

in Finland cars have a very long lifespan.

In Uusimaa, the average scrapping age of passenger cars was over 20 years last year.

In theory, therefore, cars with gasoline and diesel engines sold this year will still be on the road in more than 20 years. Thus, the replacement of internal combustion engines by electric cars is very slow, unless the change is particularly accelerated.

Of course, it is not yet known for sure how long the cars currently being sold will last in such a condition that it is still worth maintaining them for road use. In the 21st century, the scrapping age of passenger cars has increased by several years.

One alternative to the carbon dioxide emissions of combustion engine cars could be alternative fuels, such as fuels made from waste or electric fuels.