F1 2026 engines, Marko’s trust

From 2026 the Red Bull will compete for the first time with one of its engines. Which will certainly make use of Ford’s expertise and help (especially on batteries and synthetic fuel), but will be produced at Powertrains and will also formally bear the name of both motoring giants.

Some say next-generation power units are being designed to halt the dominance of the Milton Keynes-based team, and Red Bull wall boss Chris Horner also believes the abolition of MGU-H will benefit the teams historical. However, Red Bull’s biggest concern concerns the balance between electric and combustion power, which Helmut Marko would like to bring back to a 60-40 in favor of the latter. Political issues which, however, fail to dampen the impressions obtained at Powertrains: according to the Austrian, Red Bull is “miles ahead” compared to Ferrari and Audi.

Mark’s words

“I don’t think we are behind on a technical level. We have involved engineers from Ferrari, Mercedes, Renault and Cosworth, we have Ford as a partner, we have top-level personnel on the combustion engine and two very brilliant minds on the electric side“, these are his words to the Germans of Motorsport-Total. “It’s August and we’re running a complete combustion engine with MGU-K and battery: there we are miles ahead of Ferrari and Audi“.

There is also some doubt

The Red Bull adviser expressed his concerns about the power units of the future should the current balance be confirmed: “We care about Formula 1, we don’t race to get rich. We want there to be a really good sport again, and that’s where we have concerns: Formula 1 is entertainment and has to offer something to the public, so it can’t exist that we have to climb straight at Monza. The new power units will see the output of the MGU-K electric motor go from 120 to 350 kW, with the hybrid part needing more energy to be powered. And since the MGU-H, the second electric generator currently connected to the turbo, will disappear in 2026, the only way is to exploit the endothermic engine as a generator, diverting part of the power produced by the wheels to the battery, with the consequence of having cars slower on the straight. According to some simulations, in Monza and Spa it will be necessary to give up part of the thrust of the internal combustion engine to such an extent as to reach lower top speeds than in Monte-Carlo.