On 21 and 22 September Fiera Roma inaugurates the first edition of CAPITAL MOTORS: this is the expo of vintage two- and four-wheeled vehicles, defined by the organizers themselves as the event that brings Historic Motoring back to Rome. Among cars, motorcycles and every other means of transport that in some way contributed to making the history of motor vehicles, there will be about a hundred the models that will be exhibited during the Roman motor week in three pavilions and in large outdoor spaces of the Fiera della Capitale.

The protagonists of Motori Capitale

The event was attended by ACI-Automobile Club d’Italia, the ACI Storico Club, Automobile Club Roma, ASI-Automotoclub Storico Italiano, ANCI Città dei Motori-National Association of Italian Municipalities, FMI-Italian Motorcycling Federation, sector museums, the armed forces, the main historic car and motorcycle clubs, together with a large number of collectors, traders, experts and operators in the sector. Special mention for the participation of Bulgari Foundationwhich will bring with it at least 10 cars from its prestigious collection, including muscle cars and Vatican cars, including one Popemobile.

Not just exhibitions

In addition to a long series of exhibitions, shows, conferences, races and competitions, great importance will also be given to gatherings, of any kind: classic English cars, Mazda MX-5 to celebrate 35 years since the first model, Volkswagen which will pay homage to 50 years of Golf, cars that have starred on the Big Screen, pre-war cars and, for two-wheelers, classic 3-cylinder motorcycles. Finally, there will be a large area that will be dedicated to the sale of classic cars by dealers, there will also be a sales area for private individuals.

Info and prices to access the fair

Some useful information for accessing the exhibition: the ticket price is 12 eurosto which must be added 1.50 euros of presale rights. Free admission: Children up to 120 cm in height, as well as disabled people and one companion only with a 100% disability document to be presented at the ticket offices. On the website you can find the details of the discounts available for exhibitors, ACI, ACI Storico, ASI and Metrebus members. Chapter hours visitors: Saturday 21 September 9:00-19:00 with ticket office closing at 18:00, while Sunday 22 September 9:00-18:00 with ticket office closing at 17:00. The ticket offices are located in Via Portuense 1645-1647, 00148 Rome RM – NORTH Entrance, while parking costs 5 euros for the whole day.