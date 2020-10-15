E.t doesn’t have to be Sahara or Siberia. Often a gentle incline on the moistened parking space is enough, and a motorhome suddenly faces major traction problems. More and more mobile vacationers are therefore interested in vehicles with all-wheel drive, although this is not about the long-legged expedition vehicles with which muddy slopes and desert regions can be mastered. A good yard below the high price level of these exotic vehicles are amazingly cheap all-wheel drive vehicles. We were on the road with two specialties of this type, they couldn’t be more different and yet they have one important thing in common: the Karmann Dexter 4 × 4 560 is based on the Ford Transit, and the Trail 260 cabin from Tischer is based on the Ford Ranger pick-up .

The converted Ford Transit from Karmann surprises with an extremely unusual interior design. At almost six meters in length, it offers two single beds in the rear, both 93 centimeters wide and 1.97 or 1.85 meters long. This is made possible by dispensing with the half dinette that is common in this class. The washroom and the wardrobe are moved to the front, directly behind the driver’s seat, the galley has to do without a refrigerator built into the tall cupboard, the standard compressor unit with a volume of 90 liters sits under the two-burner gas stove and the stainless steel sink in the bottom of the kitchen block.

You can sleep well on the loungers in the rear, even if Karmann shies away from the higher costs for comfortable disc springs and places the mattresses on slatted frames. However, there is an extra charge for dark sleep, the panel for the driver’s cab has to be paid for at an extra 530 euros. The large windows of the double doors in the rear need to be protected from prying eyes with a simple curtain, a simple but suitable solution, cassette roller blinds with insect screens are only available on the side walls.

The serving area of ​​the compact kitchen is limited, after all, elegant Plexiglas partitions protect the adjacent sleeping area from splashes of fat when cooking. A well-known sight in times of the corona pandemic. An elaborate mixer tap above the sink does not serve as a handle when getting into the Dexter, although that would be appropriate to gain height. Not only the older camper would appreciate a little help to get into the living space more easily.









The single bed lover has to make the big compromise when dining. In the absence of a dinette, you have to turn the seats for the driver and front passenger and hang the table that is moored behind the driver’s seat while driving on the sloping wall of the washroom. We don’t want to complain about the small size of the table, but we do want to complain that it takes a certain acrobatics to get the missing salt shaker from the kitchen drawers or even a cold drink from the refrigerator. The passage is cut very narrow and hardly possible without a pool that is as narrow as it is movable. But this is the only way to create longitudinal beds in the rear over a length of six meters.

The Transit is good as a base, the suspension is comfortable and the engine makes little noise. The more powerful version of the two-liter turbodiesel with 170 hp is recommended, it costs around 1500 euros extra and drives the price of the all-wheel drive Dexter to 54,080 euros, which is appropriate and especially helpful for the good torque (405 Nm maximum). The consumption is 10.2 liters of diesel per 100 kilometers, which is also okay. However, caution is advised when loading. With an empty weight of 3,154 kilograms, only around seven quintals remain before the weight limit of 3.5 tons is reached. With two campers on board, extras such as bike racks or trailer hitch, and 80 liters of fresh water, there isn’t much room left for equipment and supplies.