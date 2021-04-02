The term ‘house on wheels’ is frequently used to define the motorhome, however, American luxury motorhomes can reach up to two or three times the size of the most popular models in Spain. They can be real mansions. Therefore, from Yescapa, a leading European platform in the rental of motorhomes and camper vans, have selected some models of the most American motorhomes impressive that will make you forget your home:

Thor Windsport 34J: This model of American motorhome is, simply, huge. From the outside, it could be mistaken for a bus, but once inside, there is no color! The interior is equipped as if it were a real house and there is space for all the comforts: large shower, fully equipped kitchen and beds for the whole family. The marble and leather coverings give it a luxurious and refined look.

Newmar 2021 King Aire 4531: This motorhome model is not only synonymous with luxury but also with power, with its 605 hp, more than most Ferraris! The interior is designed with numerous and large spaces to organize personal effects and luggage. The gray tones of the furniture give it a peaceful atmosphere and the dark glass isolates you from the outside world. It even comes with a gigantic TV screen! In terms of safety, the motorhome is equipped with a camera system, inside and outside.

Dynaquest XL 3801TS: This motorhome model has a smaller size than previous models but the interior comfort is still absolute. Everything has spectacular dimensions: a huge fridge, numerous seats that seem incredibly soft, beds larger than those in our own house … Driving it is a pleasure: the control panel is more comfortable and complete. Its exterior appearance is more similar to an American truck.

Entegra Coach Cornerstone 45: All the Californian luxury represented in an American motorhome, that’s how the Coach Cornerstone 45 Delivery could be described. The porcelain floor makes it shine from the inside and its varnished wood furniture with intimate LED lighting brings refinement and elegance. But what has surprised us the most is the shower: it has a cold water recycling system from the shower to reduce consumption.

Forest River Berkshire XLT 45CA: The interior layout of this American luxury motorhome model is very well thought out, leaving a wide corridor between the seats and the rest of the furniture, which gives a lot of space to the main piece. The master bedroom has its own private bathroom. Further afield, the single beds are also very spacious, each equipped with a television.