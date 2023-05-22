The camper tourists are becoming a real plague.

Some things the undersigned will never understand. The extreme popularity of the motorhome is one of them. Lugging all over Europe with a lot of MDF, polyester and chemical toilet can never be fun, can it? Admittedly, this is also the case with a sailboat, but then the trip is part of the holiday. The sailing itself, dealing with the elements, drinking Pouilly-Fumés and wearing double polo shirts. But no one is going to drive 30 hours in a Fiat Ducato for fun, unless there is a camper superstructure.

The motorhome driver will refute it on the grounds that it is the ultimate form of freedom. You can go wherever you want. And that is partly true. Look, you can GO wherever you want. Wherever you are allowed to drive a company bus, you are in principle also allowed to drive a camper. But standing it is a problem. You can’t just park the camper and take a nap.

Motorhome tourists in Gouda

No, for that you have to go to a campsite or specially designated parking lot! Yes, really seriously. Where you can in principle anchor a sailboat anytime and anywhere (outside the fairway, of course), this is not possible with a camper. Anyway, forgive the tirade: we don’t understand much about motorhomes. Neither do the residents of the Leeuwerikstraat in Gouda. They have a major camper problem: their parking lot is full of them.

It is a relatively quiet neighborhood and there is a free parking space along the water. Well, that naturally attracts a lot of camper drivers. So what do you get: campers everywhere on the Leeuwerikstraat! Via a special camping website, people can grind and swipe for a good place to stay and this location in Gouda is very popular. Despite the fact that a decent person who spends the night in a city arranges a hotel room (or at least a B&B), the camper owners set up their mobile snail shell in the beautiful neighborhood.

Can’t, huh?

In principle, campers are not allowed to spend the night in their camper in the residential area. They may park the vehicle there, but not stay in it. And that is exactly what happens, of course. That goes hand in hand with the logical nuisance. In addition to waste, you also have parking spaces that are occupied, forcing friends and family to park elsewhere.

The huge battleships also take up part of the roadway. According to the municipality, this is being enforced, but according to the residents, this is not the case. A fine costs 100 euros, so in principle you can spend the night for 33.33 euros per night if you only receive 1 ticket. Is not too bad.

Anyway, so you see, we Dutch also have issues that are deadly serious!

Through: General Journal

