IMore and more people are interested in caravanning, colleagues approach you and friends you never thought would be interested in this type of holiday. Should it be a mobile home and not a caravan, most people are a little scared of the size and of course the prices.

If you don’t want to start with a seven-meter hum, you should look around in the five-meter class, and there is a lot more than just the California buses from Volkswagen. Some start-ups are trying their hand at the market, and Kompanja from Brühl near Cologne has been established for a long time. They have been producing locally for five years and only take care of the Renault Trafic, which they convert into a compact mobile home. Around 150 units are made every year, demand is good, if you order today, you have to wait a year. The base price is 57,800 euros, the engine is a two-liter turbo diesel, which is offered in the power levels 110, 130, 150 or 170 hp, as a six-speed switch or with a dual clutch transmission.