The arrival of summer corresponds to an irrepressible desire for holidays. And consequently to travel, not always by car: more and more Italians rely on the camper as a means of transport to organize your own tourist trips. As a result, the demand for motorhomes has increased rental which makes the convenience of the camper usable even for those who do not own one.

Industry professionals

To avoid nasty surprises and fully enjoy your holiday, contact industry professionals. But that’s not all: the State Police has in fact drawn up a list of simple rules that those who want to rent a camper and travel in complete safety would do well to respect in order to minimize the possibility of running into problems of any kind. And we are not referring, as mentioned, only to the need to contact professionals in the sector, who still remains a priority.

Watch out for irregularities

In any case, the Traffic Police recommend that you carefully check the information who provide any intermediaries and to check above all whether the vehicle can be rented: the rental of a vehicle assumes in fact that it is used for the use of third parties, i.e. people other than the owner or holder, and we remind you that the Highway Code prohibits the use of a vehicle for a destination or use other than that indicated in the circulation document; in this case, a fine ranging from 87 to 344 euros and the suspension of the vehicle registration document from one to six months is envisaged, which translates into a ban on continuing the journey.

Last checks

The police are also reminded to check the administrative regularity of the vehicle: the camper must in fact be in compliance with the inspection and must have regular insurance coverage. Finally, it is important to check the condition of equipment devices for circulation, which means that lights and direction indicators must be intact and fully functional, but also that the tires must be mounted of the same type on the same axle and must not be worn or damaged, and that the brakes must be in perfect efficiency.