Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 July 2023 the 12th edition of the Motorfest Racalmuto at theValle dei Templi racetrack in Sicily. This event draws motorcycle and automobile enthusiasts for two days of fun and exciting entertainment.

Motor Fest Racalmuto 2023

The Racalmuto Motorfest on 15 and 16 July 2023 brings together special bikes, trainers and clubs in one place. This event continues to grow and has become a great success year after year, attracting a large number of enthusiasts to the Autodromo Valle dei Templi in Racalmuto.

Poster Motorfest Racalmuto 2023

During the event, there are official competitions, the Sprint Race TrophyThe Bike-Show, demo-rides and many other shows. In addition, important motorcycling names such as Troy Bayliss And Giancarla Falappa are present at this year’s edition.

Motorfest Racalmuto 2023 program with Elaborare Days

The Racalmuto 2023 Motorfest takes place on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 July, offering an experience divided into 4 main strands, including theProcess Days.

Exhibition area: Reserved for dealers and distributors of accessories and clothing, this area offers the opportunity to discover the latest news in the sector and buy products related to the world of motorcycles. Bike Shows: Dedicated to the most exclusive custom bikes and cafe racers, this section showcases the most fascinating and unique custom bikes, offering shows of unique design and style. Speed ​​Track: With Free Practice and Demo Ride along the track of the Valle dei Templi racetrack in Racalmuto, enthusiasts can test their bikes or take part in exciting demonstrations, experiencing the adrenaline of speed in a safe and controlled environment. Processing Days: Organized by magazine ELABORATE, this event is dedicated to tuning, 4×4 off-road and car customization. It brings together enthusiasts of aesthetic tuning and sporty driving, also involving the main manufacturers and distributors of accessories and spare parts. Important tuners and clubs in the sector are present, creating a dynamic and stimulating environment for lovers of the world of tuned cars.

Motorfest Racalmuto 2023 program

Mafra at the Motorfest Racalmuto 2023

Among the main brands present at the Motorfest Racalmuto 2023 there is Mafra with a special Welcome Kit for participants. The kit includes the Maniac Line Exterior Quick Detailera mighty dry cleaner for external surfaces, together with the heavy work clotha versatile microfiber cloth for cleaning and drying.

Mafra at the Motorfest Racalmuto 2023 with the Maniac Line

In addition to Mafra products, the kit also contains gadgets like a Mafra branded cap and badge holder.

Read also,

If you are passionate about sports cars, we advise you not to miss thelatest issue of ELABORARE magazine (ORDER ONLINE) whose back issues you can find conveniently on the SHOP

👉 Tested car search

👉 Research technical topics

Elaborare magazine has been the bible for sports and racing car enthusiasts since 1996

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK