In two different events, between Friday night and yesterday morning, two motorcyclists They lost their lives after skidding

The first case occurred on Avenida 510 and its intersection with Avenida 519, Colonia San Juan de Aragón, Mayor’s Office Gustavo A. Madero, around 10:00 p.m. on Friday.

The rider of the motorcycle was going at high speed, but lost control before reaching the intersection with the 519.

For this reason, he skidded and hit his head, which caused his death, since he was not wearing a helmet.

The second event was recorded in Periférico Sur, at the height of the Tecnológico de Monterrey, Colonia Coapa, in the Tlalpan City Hall, around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

It was on the high lanes that the motorcyclist was advancing south, when he lost control, hitting the retaining wall, which caused him to be thrown.

Although he was wearing protective equipment, it did not save him from impacting the pavement, causing his death. Preventive police guarded the body and closed the discharge lane.