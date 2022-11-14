Fresnillo, Zacatecas.- two manI know what they were on a motorcycle they died after they were hit by a truck andin the municipality of Fresnillo, Zacatecas.

The events were recorded on federal highway 45, near the El Baluarte community, where motorcyclists were left lying on the asphalt while he or The crew of the vehicle fled.

According to local media, around 3:40 p.m. this Sunday, the truck, Toyota brand rammed the motorcycle and then ended up overturning; subsequently the passengers left the unit and left the place.

Meanwhile, paramedics from the Zacatecas Medical Emergency Network (REMEZA) arrived at the scene but, after checking on the mendetermined that they no longer had vital signs.

The lifeguards finished by cover the bodies with white sheets and left the place to make way for the experts.

Finally, the Investigation police and elements of the National Guard – Division of Roads – were in charge of guarding the area and carrying out the corresponding expert reports.