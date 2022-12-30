Motorcyclists tend to clear traffic lights a little faster than cars, so beeping past stationary traffic to get to the front isn’t usually much of a problem. However, this is not allowed, a judge recently ruled. This reports the Royal Dutch Motorcyclists Association (KNMV). A motorcyclist who stood in front at the traffic lights in Goes was fined 240 euros.

The motorcyclist was already fined in 2019. According to the officer, the driver would ‘not follow the direction indicated by the sorting lane at an intersection’. It is not clear whether the motorcycle took the left turn lane or drove between the two straight lanes. The driver did not agree with the fine and went to court.

Standing in front at the traffic light is not allowed

According to the lawyer, the motorcyclist moved to the front for safety. As a two-wheeler you are vulnerable to following traffic. The judge did not find this a valid reason and declared that the fine was justified. Driving between stationary cars with the motorcycle is still allowed on the highway, according to the judge’s ruling.