A motorcyclist who drove through Eindhoven at 130 kilometers per hour and collided with a crossing motor scooter at an intersection and was seriously injured, believes that he is entitled to compensation because he was not given priority. The man wanted 50 percent of his costs reimbursed. But the court in Den Bosch rules that he must pay for the damage himself because he drove too fast.
