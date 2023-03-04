Genoa – Could have been a distraction due to cell phone use to cause the crash yesterday evening in Bogliasco, near the Villa Flora hotel, on the Aurelia, in which Isidoro D’Urso, 68, died instantly. It is the hypothesis on which the carabinieri and the local police are working, coordinated by the prosecutor Gabriella Dotto.



The tragedy Bogliasco, motorcycle accident: a 68-year-old from Sori dies Mario DeFazio 03 March 2023

A witness said he saw the Ford Fiesta driven by a young woman, now being investigated for vehicular homicide, proceed in a zigzag pattern, crossing the centerline several times and invading the opposite lane until the head-on collision with D’Urso’s motorbike.

From the first test for alcohol and drugs, the young woman was negative and for this reason the investigators speculate that the irregular gait could have been caused by the use of the mobile phone. Cars, motorcycles and smartphones were seized. The phone will be analyzed by crossing phone calls, chats and browsing history and time of the collision.