A strange accident occurred this Thursday night in the central lanes of the Inner Circuit from Mexico City, finishing a motorcycle completely engulfed in flames.

According to testimonies, the events that occurred at the height of the Riverbank of San Cosmebegan after a motorist accidentally hit the two-wheeler.

However, as the motorcycle fell, the friction with the pavement caused a spark, so the flames completely set it on fire, while the driver moved away from the area.

Emergency services arrived at the incident to provide medical attention to the victim, who is known to be out of danger, in addition to extinguishing the fire that was still on the vehicle.

We recommend you read: