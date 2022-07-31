Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- The driver of a motorcycle lost his life when he had an accident and skidded in the unit that was moving during the early hours of Sunday.

The unfortunately event occurred at approximately 02:40 hours where it was mentioned that on the federal highway Mexico 40 where a roundabout is located near the junction with Mazatlán -Tepic a motorcyclist had skidded and unfortunately lost his life for what they requested the presence of emergency services on site.

Paramedics from Villa Unión Veterans Firefighters and from other rescue units came to provide support to the injured but to no avail.

The paramedics identified the body of the deceased with the name of Antonio, 23 years old, without specifying whether he was from the Villa Unión syndicate.

The accident area was cordoned off while waiting for the staff of the State Attorney General’s Office who would be in charge of carrying out the corresponding work at the scene.

Personnel from the funeral home on duty were in charge of lifting the body of the unfortunate and waiting to be claimed by his family where the corresponding legal tests would be carried out.