A motorcyclist who fell from his vehicle after losing control of it on Francisco Villarreal Boulevard was unharmed, although car traffic was affected for a few minutes by the road accident.

The General Coordination of Road Safety announced that at approximately 11:30 a.m. a traffic accident was reported at the intersection of the boulevard with Camino Viejo a San José street.

According to the official report, while Josué Brian GA, driver of a blue 2014 Italica Z150 motorcycle, was driving from south to north on the boulevard, he lost control near the indicated intersection and skidded on the pavement.

Despite the visually striking nature of the incident, the man did not suffer serious injuries and left the scene on his own two feet, although it was not revealed whether any fine was applied.