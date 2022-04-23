Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- A motorcyclist seriously injuredwhen skidding and hitting a car that was coming in the opposite direction, on Paseo Claussen, near Pinitos beach in Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

It is not specified at what time exactly this event occurred, whether on Thursday night or early Friday. A video circulates on social networks where a young man is seen apparently driving a white BMW motorcycle.

In the video, witnesses are heard saying that the motorcycle was going from south to north along Paseo Claussen, and the motorcyclist “was swallowed by a curve.”

The motorcycle skidded, jumped the central median and hit the front-side of a compact carapparently a white Nissan, which was traveling from south to north along the same boulevard.

The motorcyclist flew several meters until he was lying on the bike lane, bleeding from his head and face. It was commented that he was not wearing a helmet.