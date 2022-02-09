Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- After colliding with a parked vanin the city of Los Mochis, a delivery man who was traveling on a motorcycle was injured.

The motorcyclist He was transferred to Social Security to receive medical attention.

Read more: Worker is injured after falling from a ladder in Los Mochis

The person affected is Omar “N”, who was driving on Pedro Anaya Boulevard, and at the height of Chapultepec Street, in the vicinity of Jardines de Villa, collided with the pick up.