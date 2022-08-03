Culiacán, Sinaloa.- An unfortunate accident between a motorcycle and cargo vanregistered in Guamúchil, left as a balance to an injured male personas well as some material damage to both units involved.

The accident was recorded today at 12:10, on the Mexico 15 highway, at the height of a well-known hotel located at the Salvador Alvarado exit, a space in which car accidents are continuously recorded, it is said that it is due to the lack of a traffic light.

An emergency call alerted the police corporations of the municipality, where they unofficially commented that a person on board an italic-type motorcycle collided with a white Ford truck.

Red Cross personnel arrived at the scene, who immediately gave first aid to the people on board the motorcycle, which resulted in minor injuries, and was later transferred to the hospital in the city of Guamúchil for evaluation, it should be noted that even The name of the person who was injured in the accident is unknown at this time.

While elements of Municipal Transit, went to the scene of the events, where they carried out the corresponding expert opinion to determine the responsibilities.