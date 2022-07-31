San Ignacio, Sinaloa.- A menRoute 31 participant, was fractured to the motorcycle car in San Ignacio, Sinaloa, this Saturday.

The events occurred around 8:00 p.m. on the main avenue of the municipal seat of San Ignacio, Sinaloa. and a few meters from the Red Cross base, for which he was treated immediately by paramedics from the worthy institution.

According to some witnesses, the driver, who identified himself as Óscar Alberto “C”, 40 years old, residing in the Tolosa community of that municipality, He was driving at low speed, but with only one hand, so he lost control of the unit and fell to the pavement.

Witnesses upon seeing what happened, requested the presence of the emergency services, who after stabilizing the injured person transferred him to the comprehensive hospital of that place, aboard an ambulance and later, to the IMSS of Mazatlan to be treated for having resulted in a fracture of tibia and fibula.