Juarez City.- A motorcyclist was hit by a Juárez Bus truck when he entered the restricted lane.

The traffic accident occurred at the intersection of Triunfo de la República Avenue and Monumental Street.

There, the driver of a scooter entered the restricted lane and the driver of the T-095 truck did not see him and hit him, said a traffic officer who attended the crash.

The motorcyclist was thrown three times onto the pavement, but only suffered minor scratches.

The truck suffered damage to the right front window and the bodywork, while the scooter was damaged on the right side.