Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- The driver of a vehicle red color without specifying the brand, caused a motorcyclist to end up at the bottom of a storm drain Sunday afternoon on Jacarandas Avenue in Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

The report of the event was given at approximately 1:40 p.m. where it was reported by the radio operator of the Emergency Center that a collision had occurred between two units at the intersection of the aforementioned road and Sauces Street in the Arboledas Fraccionamiento invest and a male person had fallen to the bottom of a storm drain along with his motorcycle for which they requested the presence of the emergency bodies.

Staff from Municipal Civil Protection and elements of Mazatlan Firefighters who worked together to be able to remove the injured person from the storm drain.

Motorcyclist falling into the canal after being hit by a car in Mazatlan | Photo: Víctor Torres/ Debate

Already stabilized and above the paramedic pavement of the Red Cross treated the injured man who, after a medical evaluation, determined that his transfer to a hospital or private clinic was not required.

Regarding the accident, witnesses mentioned that the driver of the motorcycle was driving on Jacarandas Avenue from east to west and upon reaching the intersection with Sauces Street the driver of a red vehicle of which they did not realize what brand, He was talking on the phone and did not notice the presence of the motorcyclist whom he hit and fell into the storm drain.

After realizing what happened the female fled in his unit with an unknown direction, but fortunately the witnesses wrote down the license plate number which they gave to the road authorities.

We recommend you read:

The elements of Municipal Transit were in charge of learning about the fact and carrying out the corresponding expert opinion, as well as they would be in charge of finding the woman responsible for the fact through the location of her address through the circulation plate that was given to them. provided. The two-wheeled unit would be moved to the municipal pension with the support of a crane.