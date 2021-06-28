Alicia rivera

Mexico’s valley / 06.27.2021 20:07:58

This Sunday afternoon a motorcyclist hit the back of a passenger van; the driver survived the accident. The local police reported that the man was possibly speeding and did not have time to brake, for which he crashed into the truck.

With the impact his body shot out and crashed into the rear glass of the unit, which broke and half body entered to the truck.

The accident occurred on the side lanes of the México-Querétaro highway -at the height of the Lechería colony- in the municipality of Cuautitlán Izcalli.

The passengers of the public transport unit they helped the motorcyclist, whose helmet was first removed to support him to get out of the hole that he caused in the glass of the vehicle.

Despite the spectacular blow suffered by the driver, apparently only has minor injuries.

