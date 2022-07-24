The police arrested a 28-year-old man on Saturday afternoon who was driving on the hard shoulder of the A58 without a helmet and under the influence of drink and drugs.

The motorcyclist, who also did not have a driver’s license, tried to get away when the police arrived, but was jammed at Bavel in Brabant.

The man has no fixed place of residence or residence, police said. Officers went to take a look after they received a report that someone was driving over the hard shoulder without a helmet.

The suspect went down with the stolen motorcycle when he took the exit at Bavel and was arrested not much later. The motorcycle he was riding was stolen in Tilburg.