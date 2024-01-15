The Dakar Rally has unfortunately claimed another fatality.

Racing with a car has become much safer in recent decades, but racing with a motorcycle remains a risky activity. Unfortunately, this also became apparent during this edition of the Dakar Rally. Spanish motorcycle racer Carles Falcón died today following a fall in the Dakar Rally.

The accident happened a week ago. Falcón then had a serious crash during the second stage of the rally. He was transported by helicopter to hospital, where he was found to have a fractured cervical vertebra and cerebral edema. He was kept in an induced coma.

Unfortunately, the Spaniard did not recover from his injuries: Carles Falcón breathed his last in hospital today, at the age of 45. His team TwinTrail Racing announced this in a message on Instagram.

Fatalities are unfortunately an annual phenomenon during the Dakar Rally. Last year a photographer was killed when he was hit by a car and the year before that a 20-year-old mechanic died in a collision between a car and a truck. Over the years, many motorcyclists have also met their end.

This article Motorcyclist dies from consequences of Dakar crash first appeared on Autoblog.nl.



#Motorcyclist #dies #result #Dakar #crash