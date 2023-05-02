During the afternoon of this Monday, May 1, a motorcyclist lost his life after falling from the road distributor on Axis 3, at the height of Francisco del Paso and Troncosoin the Venustiano Carranza mayor’s office of Mexico City.

The approximately 40-year-old man, who until now is unknown, fell from a height of 15 meters, in front of the Kennedy Housing Unitwhere his body was lying on the pavement.

Paramedics from the Red Cross arrived at the site, who tried to provide first aid, but could only confirm that the subject no longer had vital signs, so they confirmed the death.