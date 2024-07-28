Juarez City.- A motorcyclist died shortly before noon on Sunday after colliding with a white Honda Accord with Texas license plates NLR3863, which was driving on red on Vicente Guerrero Avenue, near Panama Street in the Romero District.

According to witnesses, the driver of the black Honda motorcycle ran a red light while driving from south to north on Panama Street, causing him to be hit by the driver of the Honda, who was traveling with his family.

An agent from the General Coordination of Road Safety said that the driver himself called the authorities to report the accident and stayed to wait for assistance.

The body of the man who died in the crash was taken to the Semefo facilities.