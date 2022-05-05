Sinaloa.- Along Maquio Clouthier Boulevard between Constituent Enrique Recio and Constituent Julián Adame streets, in the Colony Independencein Culiacan, one person died after crashed into a concrete pole.
This person, according to versions of the authority, was driving in the north-south lane when, before reaching the intersection with Avenida México 68, for unknown reasons, he ended up hitting a fixed object while was riding a motorcycle of gray color.
Elements of the Municipal Police arrived to protect the place and also traffic agents, who supported the data collection.
The person was checked by a Red Cross paramedic who confirmed that he had already died as a result of apparently a severe skull injury. Personnel from the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office were present to carry out the legal inquiries and find out if this person could have been crossed by another type of unit.
The expert work was carried out normally where two of the three lanes of the avenue were closed to prevent motorists passing through the place from participating in another accident.
The body, after more than an hour, was removed from the scene and taken to the forensic medical service for the corresponding practices.
