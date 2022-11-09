A motorcyclist He died after being hit and run over by a trailer in a section of the freeway Mexico-Pachuca.

The events occurred in kilometer 13in the direction of Mexico City, during the morning of this Wednesday, November 9.

After the accident, where the person passed awaydifferent emergency services of the capital of the country and of Mexico state they moved to the site.

Arriving at the place, paramedics confirmed that the person had already deceased. Local police also guarded the area and cordoned off the area.

Traffic in Mexico-Pachuca CDMX

Due to the accidentwas registered traffic on the Mexico-Pachuca highway with direction to Mexico Citysince it had to be closed some lanes.



