Ciudad Juarez.- A motorcyclist died this morning in an accident that occurred near the José Martí neighborhood, reported operational personnel of the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV).

The fatal accident occurred on Zaragoza Boulevard and Camilo Cienfuegos Street, where the driver of a black Italika motorcycle without license plates, who was going from west to east on the first of the roads, lost control and crashed into the sidewalk, then hit a metal streetlight pole and then crashed into a passing Nissan Sentra car.

A traffic safety commander said that some individuals, witnesses of the accident, tried to help the motorcyclist, who died instantly when he hit the pavement.

Traffic on Zaragoza Boulevard was interrupted due to the crash.