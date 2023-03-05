A motorcyclist died in an accident this Saturday, 4, on the Yellow Line, in Rio de Janeiro. The collision happened with the car of fitness digital influencer Tiago Toguro, who has 6.2 million followers on Instagram. He says that the vehicle was hit by the victim’s motorcycle, causing the accident, but reports indicate that the car was reversing at the time of the collision.

The Linha Amarela – officially Avenida Carlos Lacerda – is an expressway that connects Jacarepaguá (west zone) to Ilha do Fundão (north zone).

According to TV Globo, the shock happened at the beginning of the morning. The driver was on the Yellow Line, near Bonsucesso, in the north of Rio, and lost access to Avenida Brasil. It was then that he would have reversed and collided with the motorcycle.

Rescue teams were triggered, and upon arrival, they found that the motorcyclist was already dead. The body was taken to the Legal Medical Institute (IML), but the victim’s name has not yet been confirmed.

Estadão tried to contact the influencer through social networks, but received no response. In addition to being successful on Instagram, Toguro is also popular on YouTube and Tiktok. In the videos, he shows training and eating routines.

On Instagram, the influencer took a position on the case and apologized to the victim’s family and friends. In the note, however, he said that it was the motorcyclist who collided with his vehicle.

“[…] Unfortunately, he collided with the rear of the vehicle and lost his life, at no time did I reverse gear, I cannot say more details about the accident, as a guide, but I can say that from the moment of the accident, I stayed at the scene, I waited medical assistance to the victim, I made myself available to the authorities so that the blood alcohol test and toxic substances could be carried out, I waited for the Civil Police to carry out the technical expertise and later, still at the scene of the facts, I was released by the police authority to return to São Paulo”, says the post.

The influencer also said that he is not well. “That is why the silence and for this reason I preferred not to speak out and respect the mourning of family and friends, and in a veiled way help them as possible, knowing that no value will bring back the victim, much less ease the suffering and pain of those who loved him,” he wrote.

“I ask all those who really like me, to understand my silence and feelings, but above all to respect the suffering of the victim’s family and friends and to be welcomed in this moment of pain”, he concluded.