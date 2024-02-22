Motorcyclists who get on their motorcycle without specialized earplugs permanently damage their hearing within fifteen minutes. They don't notice this right away, but later in life. Experts warn about this following a new study that shows that three-quarters of motorcyclists do not yet opt ​​for hearing protection as soon as they hit the road. The national ENT association speaks of worrying figures. “We are shocked by these statistics.”

#Motorcyclist #damages #hearing #minutes #wears #earplugs #ENT #doctors #sound #alarm