Ciudad Juárez— A man riding a motorcycle was seriously injured when he collided with the rear of a personnel transport truck, cutting off traffic, in an accident that occurred on the Juárez-Porvenir highway and Manuel Montoya Street in the Sauzal area.

The accident occurred at 01:01 hours, according to the report prepared by agents of the 953 Traffic Safety Unit, who treated the injured person for his transfer to the Social Security Hospital 66.

The injured man, Javier GS, aged 41, was driving a red Suzuki motorcycle without licence plates, but the driver of a 2005 International truck that had no licence plates and only had the economic number 10504, cut off his traffic and hit his rear end.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital.