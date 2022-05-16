Mazatlan. A young man was injured on the pavement, after colliding on his motorcycle with a National Guard patrol in the city of Mazatlan.

The accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. or shortly before, on the international highway to the north, about 300 meters ahead of the turnoff for the toll highway.

It is known that the injured young man is called David “N”, 20 years old. He was traveling on a green, black and white Italika motorcycle.

The other unit involved is a National Guard pickup patrol.

The accident occurred in the south-north lane. The two vehicles were going in that direction.

Unofficially it was commented that apparently the patrol tried to turn left in a return, and in that the motorcycle was stamped at high speed, in the front part of the patrol on the driver’s side.

Elements of the National Guard commented that paramedics came in an ambulance and took the wounded man to a hospital.

A tow truck took both vehicles away.

We recommend you read:

More elements of the National Guard arrived to carry out the expert reports.